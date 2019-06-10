Legends For Kids seeing high demand for free clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Excitement for Legends For Kids free clinics is at an all-time high.

So much so, that organizers are having to cap registration for half of the events that kick off this week. Parents can no longer sign their kids up for clinics including basketball, football and more.

“The key thing for us is when the kids come, we want them to have a great experience because they get lots of reps and they also have a safe environment,” Legends director Brad Coleman said.

There are still several open clinics including volleyball and wrestling. If you’d like to pre-register for one of the open clinics, you’ll need to do it before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.