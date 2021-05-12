Legends for Kids Scholarship winners announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the sixth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes eight high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This class will bring the cumulative total to 48 scholarships totaling $240,000 in six years.

Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Novak Sanitary Service, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Smithfield, Combined Pool and Spa, Silverstar Car Wash, Sioux Falls Skyforce/Sky’s the Limit Foundation, UBS Financial Services, Cellular Only/Verizon, Elgethun Capital Management, Operation Helpful Smile, Prairie Farms and Tim and Julie Stupka. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.

The following graduating seniors were selected based on nominations from coaches, teachers and administrators:

Zoe Bruflat – Sioux Falls Washington (Northwestern College)

Brady Fergen – Menno (Dordt University)

Brooklyn Kusler – Aberdeen Central (Southwest Minnesota State University)

Charlie Jensen – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota State University)

Abigail Mayer – Sioux Falls Washington (Black Hills State University)

Ty Schafer – Sioux Falls Lincoln (Northwestern College)

Anna Schmidt – Aberdeen Roncalli (Augustana University)

Jacob Williams – Wolsey-Wessington (Dakota Wesleyan University)

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.