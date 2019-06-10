Legends For Kids reaches capacity for several free clinics, others still open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Legends For Kids gets underway in Sioux Falls this week and its free clinics are getting an unprecedented level of attention.

Half of the clinics being offered, from basketball to football, are full. Parents can still pre-register their children for a handful of other open clinics.

Legends For Kids is celebrating a milestone this year and demand for its free clinics led by sports celebrities and local coaches is at an all-time high.

"I'll be honest with you, we never thought we would ever get to this point but because of the overwhelming, I don't know if it's our 20th year or whatever it is, we've got a tremendous amount of excitement for our free clinics," Legends director Brad Coleman said.

Coleman says online and walk-up registration is now closed for a number of clinics including baseball, softball, basketball, football, golf, gymnastics and soccer.

"We want the kids to have a great experience but more importantly we want the kids to have a safe environment. When we have way too many kids for certain clinics, it really gets into that safety issue. So we had to cap several of our clinics this year," Coleman said.

The free basketball clinic, which will be at the Sanford Pentagon, is so popular it has more than 600 kids signed up to play.

The goal of the clinics is to create a developmental moment.

"We want this to be a child, for example, try tennis for the first time or try wrestling for the first time and all of a sudden that light bulb goes off. They go, 'Wow, I kind of like this and I'm kind of good at it,'" Coleman said.

Kids can still sign up for tennis and wrestling along with cheer, hockey, martial arts and volleyball.

"If you haven't signed up already for those clinics, go ahead and sign up for the clinics that are still open and we'd love to have you out here," Coleman said.

The first clinic begins on Thursday. If you'd like to pre-register for one of the open clinics, you'll need to do it before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.