SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Levitt had one of its largest turnouts of the season yesterday. The main attraction was a local favorite, the Ron Keel Band. All the members grew up in the Sioux Falls area and have a large following with many traveling here from out-of-state.

A packed house came to see a familiar legend yesterday.

The Ron Keel Band came to the Levitt, and all of the “Keelaholics” were in attendance.

“The Keelaholics are a very large group across the country. There are even people here from Texas, they flew in yesterday from Texas,” Becky Luke and Emily Ekle said.

“Duluth, Minnesota. Ron Keel. Sioux Falls, South Dakota rocks,” one attendee said.

“Ron has a huge following around here. I think you’ll hear a lot of people who have been with him for years following his music, going from concert to concert. I think he’s going to be a real crowd favorite,” Nancy Halverson said.

For Becky Luke and Emily Ekle, they loved the Metal Cowboy from the moment they first heard the band play.

“We met him, gosh I think it was five or six years ago. We actually won tickets to his show, and ever since then, we’ve been hooked. His music is fantastic,” they said.

Many at the concert would agree with that statement, and for the Ron Keel Band’s first time at the Levitt, it was going to be a concert to remember.

“We’re expecting a great concert, a rock and roll show. Just straight-up a rock and roll show. It’s going to be awesome. Probably the best rock show the Levitt has seen,” Luke and Ekle said.

The Levitt will have a Fourth of July show after the Sioux Falls parade with a community band playing after. Later that evening, the Army’s six-string band will be playing.