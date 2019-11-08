Legendary basketball coach Ron Flynn dies at age 69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost another legendary basketball coach. Ron Flynn died this past Tuesday of lung disease.

Flynn, who coached girls basketball in the small town of Wakonda, accumulated a remarkable record in the late 80’s and early 90’s that included three state titles, a 101 game winning streak where he defeated both the state A and AA champions.

But those who knew Flynn best say he was much more than a basketball coach.

What Ron Flynn did in Wakonda, population of 350, can be described in one word: remarkable.

He took players and made them great. He took teams and made them dynasties.

“You know I think people get caught up sometimes with class sizes – bigger is better and I remember growing up in him, he always said, I’ll take quality over quantity any day,” Becky Jensen said.

Becky Jensen, who set the all-time scoring record in South Dakota, says her dad was a teacher on and off the court.

“I know he’s known for what he’s done as a basketball coach and you know all the lessons that those students that had him, you know, he cared as much about the fine arts as he did about athletics,” Jensen said.

“Dad was like larger than life,” Laurie Larson said.

Laurie Larson was also part of her dad’s dynasty. She wants people to remember her dad, not for the wins and titles, but for how he treated everyone.

“His absence is so enormous that he is one of a kind and I want him to be remembered for how kind he was, how generous he was, how I just can’t believe all the inboxing of messages that we’re getting on things he did for students that weren’t even really athletes,” Larson said.

But the athletes are the ones who put Wakonda on the map.

“What made it happen I think Ron Flynn is what made it happen,” Nicky Johnsen-Gilbertson said.

Wakonda had fewer than 70 kids in high school back then, but it didn’t matter to Flynn, because he was going to get the most out of everyone of them.

“I think there’s just so many lessons that he was able to share with us along the way to help make us better or strive to be the best that we could and, you know, as I mentioned earlier, I think it was not just the effort, as a lot of children that he was able to make an impact in a very small community but in a very large way.”

“He made a special connection that everyone that he came in contact with and he made every kid on our team feel special, whether they were in the starting lineup or the last kid on the bench, he made each of them feel like their role was so important and I think that was why we were so successful,” Jensen said.

Ron Flynn, who was inducted into the South Dakota coaches Hall of Fame, was just 69-years-old.

Flynn and his wife, Vicki, were getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary tomorrow.

His funeral will be this Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.