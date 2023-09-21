SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating after vandals armed with spray paint took aim at a west-side park.

The graffiti covers the outside of this bathroom at Legacy Park on West 12th Street along Skunk Creek.

The first report came in this morning, so police believe the vandals caused the damage overnight.

Some of the spray-painted words appear to be gang-related.

At this point, investigators do not have any leads. If you know someone who may have been involved, you should call police.