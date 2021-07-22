Legacy of learning: retiring Augustana professors have 476 combined years of teaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Altogether, 16 Augustana professors have 476 combined years of teaching.

Dr. Jaciel Keltgen started with Augie as an adjunct professor in 1998, and never left.

“I love the energy of campus and students. I love the flow. I love to look out the window and see students crossing,” Keltgen said.

She was a marketing professor who helped design the MBA program, but took an early retirement package this year.

“That’s difficult because I think professionals tend to define themselves somewhat by the jobs they do and the roles they play, and I always took great pride in that,” Keltgen said.

Now, she looks forward to learning, traveling, and helping her family, while still adjunct teaching when possible.

Photo courtesy Augustana University

Dr. Loren Koepsell started in administration with Augie in 1998 and got an additional degree during that time.

“I went to college for 23 years. Part of it is because I enjoyed learning. But part of it, I always had opportunities,” Koepsell said.

Now that he’s retired from teaching, he’s working for Lloyd companies as the VP of project finance.

“And the key is, I enjoy it. Yeah, I enjoy a little bit of golf and I enjoy some hunting and I enjoy some travel, but I don’t think those things are going to fill my days. They’re going to fill a few weeks. But when I get up in the morning, I need to have something to do,” Koepsell said.

He left teaching because he didn’t feel suited to teach electronically during a pandemic.

“You think over time you’ll eventually have seen it all, but it’s not going to happen. I mean I would have never dreamed two years ago that we would be quarantining and doing the other—as a nation—doing the other things we had to do,” Koepsell said.

Both Koepsell and Keltgen look forward to what lies ahead after Augie.

“I don’t know,” Keltgen said. “You know I really don’t know, and I don’t have to know. I’m just looking forward to it.”

