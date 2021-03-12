Learning virtually at Good Earth State Park

GOOD EARTH STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has less schools taking field trips, but Good Earth State Park is offering a virtual option.

Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio has hosted dozens of presentations through Zoom and other formats since the start of the school year. Some of the programs are designed for elementary students, while others are for kids age K-12.

“Our most popular one is the history of the park, Blood Run or the Oneota culture, and then the Bison would be the next one. I’ve done owls, but haven’t got to do my insect ones, but we’ll cater to whatever the schools are learning at the time so we can bring those outside resources to the classroom,” Nuncio said.

The virtual field trips are available through the end of the school year.

