Learning to pay it forward from a young age

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The students at Terry Redlin Elementary are learning to pay it forward with the help of Celebrate Church in Sioux Falls. The project started a few years ago with Celebrate Church raising money to buy every student at Terry Redlin a gift for the holiday. But it didn’t end there.

“We ended up raising enough funds to be able to do a Pay It Forward project in which we were able to five $5 to every kid with a note that said, ‘Doesn’t it feel great to get blessed? Now go bless somebody else,'” Celebrate Church member Nick Ovenden said.

A year later, the donation evolved into $100 per classroom. We’ll explain what happened next and who’s benefiting this year, tonight on KELOLAND News.