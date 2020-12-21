Learning to pay it forward from a young age

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The students at Terry Redlin Elementary are learning to pay it forward with the help of Celebrate Church in Sioux Falls. The project started a few years ago with Celebrate Church raising money to buy every student at Terry Redlin a gift for the holiday. But it didn’t end there.

“We ended up raising enough funds to be able to do a Pay It Forward project in which we were able to five $5 to every kid with a note that said, ‘Doesn’t it feel great to get blessed? Now go bless somebody else,'” Celebrate Church member Nick Ovenden said.

A year later, the donation evolved into $100 per classroom. We’ll explain what happened next and who’s benefiting this year, tonight on KELOLAND News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 