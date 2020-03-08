Learning to curl for a good cause

Inside the Scheels IcePlex Saturday people had a chance to learn how to curl for a good cause: benefiting Emily’s Hope, the charity that Angela Kennecke started after the overdose death of her daughter in 2018.

“So we’re holding curling for Emily’s Hope, this is the second year that we’ve done this, and the reason why we continued it this year is because we all had so much fun last year, and it was a really successful fundraiser. We are raising money for scholarships for treatment for addiction, we’re raising money for recovery for sober living homes, and we’re also raising money just to, for education and to reduce the stigma, so we have a long ways to go with what we want to do in this community, but we are definitely off to a great start with so much support, and so many people curling today,” KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke said.

The next Emily’s Hope event is a poker run on June 27. You can learn more about Emily’s Hope at painting-a-path-to-recovery dot org or on the organization’s Facebook page.