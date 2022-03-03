SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– February was kindness month at Cleveland Elementary. Now, the students are finding out just how much of an impact they had.

Students tried to do as many random acts of kindness as possible, with their goal being 2,000. They just found out whether they reached that goal.

3,346. That’s how many random acts of kindness were performed by students at Cleveland Elementary in just one month.

“It was just something fun that everyone could kind of come around and then at the end we could have a big celebration for the whole school,” said Marissa Meyer, special education teacher.

Every time a student completed a random act of kindness, they were able to add one of these links to a kindness chain, spreading kindness around the school.

“It feels very nice you know spreading kindness is very feels good,” said Sami Adbu, 4th grader. “I like it and it’s fun.”

Tuesday, students got a special visit from Bryan Skavnak, a pro-golfer who is also the founder of ‘Be the Nice Kid.” He travels to schools around the world teaching children about the importance of being kind.

“I’m hoping that they just understand that this can be simple, like kindness can be a habit,” said Skavnak. “Kindness can be something that you just do every day and not even think about it, without having to drag people down or make fun of people. It’s just the stuff that you can do that is an easy thing everyday.”

Skavnak co-authored the book Be Nice. The End. which features different ways you can be kind everyday.

“On one page it’s like a simple reminder for the day. On the other page it’s a kid from the playground who might say this thing. We’re hoping you find a connection somewhere in this book, whether it’s the words or the images, that can kind of help you remind and do these things throughout the day,” said Skavnak.

The message is simple. Be the kind kid.

“I’m still going to spread kindness and still be nice to people and spread care and love around this entire school,” said Adbu.

The acts of kindness the students did included things as simple as saying thank you, holding the door open, and being nice to their classmates.