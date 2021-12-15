Learning new winter activities at South Dakota State Parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The snow and cold may have you wanting to stay indoors, but there are still fun activities you can do outside.

Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice fishing are just some of the activities the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks offers to people during the winter months.

Winter can be a wonderful time to experience South Dakota State Parks.

“You don’t have to have the busy crowds that are normally during the summertime. You can get out, see some different things that you never see. Some of the winter wildlife as well in the winter are more active, so you are more prone to see the rapid squirrels, deer, turkeys out in the open versus hiding like they are a lot in the summertime,” said Derek Klawitter, naturalist for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

You can explore a variety of winter activities here at the Outdoor Campus, with classes in cross-country skiing, ice fishing and even snowshoeing.

“They’re all a ton of fun, especially if like you’re new to the area or you’re new to winter activities. This is definitely the place to come out and explore everything that South Dakota has to offer in the winter,” said Paige O’Farrell, volunteer coordinator.

All of the winter classes are free and open to people of all ages.

“We’re trying to get anywhere from little kids and their parents to senior citizens, we want everyone to get outside and enjoy the winter weather,” said O’Farrell.

“If you’ve never done them before, they are addicting. They’re a lot of fun. So yeah I encourage you to come on our and try them out,” said Klawitter.

You could even find a new winter hobby.

“Don’t be afraid to do it. Find a friend that’s interested in it as well and just get outside. we’re a great place to start,” said O’Farrell. “All of our staff is extremely friendly and we are here to work with you and answer all of your questions so it’s a great place to start.”

They also have a program where you can borrow a crate of snowshoes and take them with you anywhere in South Dakota.

To learn more about upcoming classes and events at the Outdoor campus, check out their Facebook page.