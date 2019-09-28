Learning more about vaping

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Recent deaths and health issues related to vaping have prompted concerns in KELOLAND and beyond.

For 4 years Spearfish Police Detective Collin Smith has been speaking at schools and in communities about the health risks of vaping.

“The E juice that’s in these devices already contain quite the cocktail of chemicals of which people weren’t really aware about,” Smith said.

National health officials say vaping has made hundreds of people sick. Smith says in some cases, the products in question weren’t sold at a store.

“What some unregulated people are doing are adding different contents to that THC so in order for that THC oil to be used in these devices a form of Vitamin E is being added to the THC juice,” Detective Smith said.

Lola Gaylin, owner of a vape shop in Spearfish, says education is key when it comes to vaping.

“We make sure that our customers are educated, that they know what it is, what they are purchasing and how to operate it and if they have any questions that they feel comfortable enough to come back to us and ask those questions,” Gaylin said.

Gaylin says if someone offers you a vape cartridge or Juul pod and you don’t know where it came from, don’t use it.

“If they have questions come and ask, is this okay to do this,” Gaylin says.

Detective Smith says that the trend started in 2007 when people were looking for cigarette alternatives. Since then the devices have started ending up in younger hands. Gaylin and Smith both say that’s why it’s so important for everyone to be educated about vaping.