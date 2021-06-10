Learning about inclusivity in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- June is Pride Month and people are celebrating in many ways, including education. Thursday night, people are coming together for a conversation on inclusivity at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

The Brookings Public Library is celebrating Pride Month with a display of LGBTQ+ books, but that’s not all they’re doing.

They are also hosting an education panel at the Swiftel Center to discuss building inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community both in Brookings and South Dakota in general.

“I mean, there are tons of issues that that community faces, however, within South Dakota, there are some specific legislation, there is specific issues in small towns that we really, I think, as citizens of the state have to be aware of,” Mikaela Neubauer, community services coordinator at the Brookings Public Library, said.

In the Human Right’s Campaign’s 2020 Municipal Equality Index, or MEI, Brookings maintained a score of 100 for the third year in a row.

“But, as a community, we don’t want to stop and say, oh we reached 100, we’re done, we got it, we don’t,” Teri Johnson, president of the Brookings PFLAG chapter, said. “And so, as individuals, how can we learn more, how can we grow, how can we evolve personally and as a community.”

The Brookings PFLAG organization will be one of the groups represented on the panel. PFLAG is an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ individuals, their parents and families, as well as allies.

“We are there as a community resource for the whole year to listen, to respond, to advocate, to educate. Education is a big piece of PFLAG,” Johnson said.

“This is just that opportunity for people to learn, people to discuss, people to, you know, state what they’ve been wanting to state forever so I’m glad to give that platform to both our panelists and the community,” Neubauer said.

The event starts at 6:30 and is free, however, tickets are required.

Tickets will be available to get until 6:45 p.m.