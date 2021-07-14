Learn how to train your hunting dog at Sioux Falls Scheels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hunting is a popular sport across KELOLAND, and Scheels in Sioux Falls is offering a seminar to help you train your hunting dog.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, with expert dog trainer Dan Griffith walking you through the basics of field training. He says there’s still time to have your dog ready to hunt this fall.

“They say, ‘how do I get it ready?’ I say, ‘take it out and let it run around, teach it to come back to you, give it the basic commands, obedience commands, and from that point on take the dog hunting,'” Griffith said.

The 90-minute seminar starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say you should not bring your dog. Griffith will demonstrate with his dog.