Learn about the Sioux Falls Sustainability and Climate Action Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging people to attend the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan on Thursday.

The open house will be at the Downtown Library from 4-7 p.m. You can check out different stations around the room to learn about the goals and strategies drafted in the plan as well as provide feedback and ideas.

The children’s area of the library will also have activities on sustainability topics for kids.

For more information on the city’s Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, click here.