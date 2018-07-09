Local News

Leaking Chemicals Force Closure Of Western Iowa Interstate

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 07:26 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 07:26 AM CDT

MONDAMIN, Iowa (AP) - Chemicals leaking from a semitrailer forced authorities to close a portion of Interstate 29 in western Iowa.
    
The Iowa Public Safety Department says a motorist noticed the leak and flagged down the semi around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Harrison County.
    
The leaking liquids were determined to be hazardous, so northbound and southbound lanes were closed and traffic diverted around the closed area. Hazmat teams were called in.
    
The liquids were later identified as hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals.
    
A dispatcher says the lanes were reopened around 11 p.m.
 

