SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the wind is bad news for some Sioux Falls homeowners near Ben Reifel Middle School on the eastern edge of town. Dirt is blowing off nearby fields and piling up on people’s lawns and getting inside their homes.

While it’s not as windy as Thursday, dirt and dust are still blowing around in this neighborhood.

This is what it looked like yesterday. Ellen Dirnberger and her husband moved into this new home and never expected to feel the impact of the wind.

“The wind is literally shaking the sliding doors,” said Dirnberger.

Dirnberger cleaned up piles of dirt next to her sliding glass doors.

Up the street, Kyle Sexe was trying different options to save his lawn which is covered in a couple of inches of fine dirt.

“Brooms, rakes, leaf blowers, by far leaf blowers work the best, but it’s not perfect,” said Sexe.

We saw other neighbors using power sprayers and leaf blowers.

As for those who may have gotten a lot of dirt and dust in the house Intek manager Andy Berg says a good spring cleaning should do the trick in most cases.

He also advises people to check their furnace filters

“If your filters are constantly turning gray, dark gray or different colors, black, brown whatever, you notice there is a lot of dust in the house more than usual I would recommend getting your ducts looked at,” said Berg.

Intek and other companies also rent out high-volume air scrubbers for $75 to $100 a day.

As for his lawn, Sexe says he expects the clean-up to take up a big chunk of his weekend.

“Obviously this wind is like nothing we’ve ever seen before but a lot of open land, a lot of new construction going on and all the dirt is blowing towards us,” said Sexe.

Tom Hanson: And once construction is done, you hope that is over right?

“Hope so,” said Sexe.

The Bad news for Sexe and his neighbors, more wind is in the forecast for next week.