SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University has announced its next speaker for the Boe Forum.

Dr. Gro Brundtland is the former prime minister of Norway and director-general of the World Health Organization.

Brundtland is a leading voice on climate change as she educates people on sustainable development.

The Boe Forum will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls.