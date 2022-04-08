PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly a 12 hour trip through the Pine Ridge Reservation, members of the Rapid City community have gained valuable knowledge to take back with them to make changes.

From the Red Cloud Schools to Pine Ridge and Wounded Knee Historic Site to Kyle, members of the Rapid City Council, County Commission, business leaders and more, say it was a tour to remember.

“I hope it’s the first of many more to come,” Laura Armstrong, City Council Member, said.

The tour was thanks to the Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Alliance (HRC/MOA).

“We know that in Rapid City, 25% of our population at any given time is Native American. We have an obligation and an honor to be able to get to know our brothers and sisters from the reservation and that also live in Rapid City,” Karen Mortimer, HRC/MOA, said.

Quite a few people on the reservation commute to Rapid City each week, which makes for a long drive. Even on the tour, people traveled about 250 miles round trip.

Karen Mortimer says it was time well spent.

“Our goal is that when we know better, we will do better,” Mortimer said.

“As much as we can try to make our relationships stronger in our region, we are going to take every opportunity we can to do that so that our students, our children, their children will continue to feel safe no matter what they are doing or where they are going,” Tashina Banksrana, VP of Red Cloud School, said.

Tashina Banksrana with the Red Cloud School invited the city and county leaders into classrooms and showed them around campus.

“As much as we appreciate coming to Rapid City and into the areas beyond our community here, I hope that people can appreciate us coming and being a part of the community. I hope those stereotypes about Native people continue to deteriorate and get broken down in big ways,” Banksrana said.

The Human Relations Commission and MOA hope to plan more trips to the reservation in the future.