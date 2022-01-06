Lead, several other crews battle 2-alarm fire in rural Deadwood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters faced brutal temperatures in a response to a structure fire on Wednesday, Jan. 5, on the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 385 in rural Deadwood, the Lead Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of smoke and fire visible in an un-occupied residential structure in weather temperatures of -12 degrees F and a wind chill of -29 degrees F.

They found a free burning fire with moderate to heavy smoke condition, according to the news release. A second alarm was called.

Photo courtesy of the Lead Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency crews that assisted were Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead- Deadwood Monument Hospital Ambulance Service and Black Hills Energy.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals.