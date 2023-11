LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in the Black Hills were able to stop a pickup fire from spreading to a nearby building on Nov. 28.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department says in happened near Baltimore Street just after 11 o’clock Saturday morning. Lead Police officers were on scene quickly and used fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived.

The officers were also able to get people out of a nearby building. Crews from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.