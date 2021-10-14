Lead man identified as victim in fatal ATV crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lead man has been identified as the person who died in an ATV crash on Wednesday, authorities say.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Polaris Ranger was heading west on Highway 14A when the driver lost control and rolled the ATV. The driver, 59-year-old James Luze Jr., was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, officials say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.

