Lead-Deadwood School District is ready for the school year to begin

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Lead-Deadwood School District are enjoying summer a little longer this year. A major renovation project pushed back the school start date to next Tuesday.

Since last year, Lead-Deadwood School District has been working hard to provide a better learning environment for their students.

“Our maintenance crew has done a fantastic job of maintaining our facilities over the years. They are absolutely outstanding facilities, it was just time for an update. We needed to make sure we had some flexible options with our classrooms and this allows us to do different things in our classrooms,” Principal Tim Kosters said.

The Lead-Deadwood School building was built in 1924 and hasn’t been remodeled since 1985. The anticipation for school to start has teachers, like Pam Smith, excited.

“Everything is kind of new and different and we did some extra training this summer so we’ve all been really excited to get in here and get started,” Smith said.

When the project began last year, crews updated the outside of the building.

“Then we started this project right after school was out and this was a complete remodel of the 4th and 3rd floors of the elementary building, we gutted everything out and we put everything back in new,” Snow said.

Although the school district is starting a week late, Principal Kosters says it was worth the wait.

“We felt that it was very important and we loved the opportunity to renovate and existing building, especially when we have such an outstanding, historic 1924 building, it’s a great opportunity for our community and for our kids,” Principal Kosters said.

Next year, the school district will move all offices down to the ground floor of the building, making it more accessible to the public. They will also make the classrooms on the second floor bigger.