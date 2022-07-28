LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a person was taken to a local hospital after a crash north of Worthing Wednesday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 472nd Ave. and 278th Street.

Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

During an investigation, deputies learned that a motorcycle had a mechanical failure, which caused the rider to lose control and get thrown from the bike. The rider suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they were wearing a helmet.