LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit.

Deputies located the suspect near the Lennox exit. Officials say during a search of the vehicle, a black replica handgun was located. They also discovered a “suspected controlled substance.”

The 33-year-old driver was later taken into custody.

He is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, forgery and driving while revoked.