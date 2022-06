SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of us may be looking to get to the pool as temperatures reach the upper 90s, but there’s one spot in Sioux Falls that is out of commission for a while.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec say that the lazy river and tube slide at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a mechanical failure.

The city is working to make the necessary repairs, but it is expected to take around 4 weeks.