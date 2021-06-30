Lawsuit involving Senate Bill 180 appears headed to trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge is asking the two sides of a lawsuit against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and other state officials for a date to schedule a trial.

Dakotans for Health, a group looking to get Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot, originally filed a lawsuit against Noem, who signed Senate Bill 180 last year.

United States District Judge Lawrence Piersol ruled earlier in June the “State did not meet its burden of showing that the burdensome requirements of SB 180 challenged by Plaintiff as violating the First Amendment are substantially related to the State’s interests in election integrity and avoiding fraud.”

Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett filed a notice of appeal with the court last week.

On Wednesday, Piersol responded. He says the defendants have requested a court trial on the plaintiff’s request for a permanent injunction. He’s asking the parties to provide a date for when they would be ready for trail along with an estimate for how long their portion of a trial would last.