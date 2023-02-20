SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owners of an unfinished mansion in southern Sioux Falls are suing, saying two city officials discriminated against them because they’re immigrants.

The lawsuit, brought by Vitaliy and Nataliya Strizheus, comes after the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in December 2022 the city had the power to order a demolition of the property. The lawsuit says the city scheduled demolition on the home to begin Feb. 27.

The couple bought the land to build the house in 2013 and it sat vacant for years with the owners receiving fines for health code violations. You can view the lawsuit the documents below.

The Strizheuses told KELOLAND News in 2018 medical expenses and a nearly $2 million tax bill delayed the construction of the home.

According to the lawsuit, the home has a present value of $2.75 million and the Strizheuses want to sell the home to a third party who would agree to complete construction by the end of 2023.

The city has rejected the proposal, the lawsuit says.