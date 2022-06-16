SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former legislative candidate is suing the city of Watertown for allegedly not following its own campaign ordinances.

Lee Schoenbeck’s Republican Primary challenger, Colin Paulsen, alleges the city willfully ignored signage requirements leading up to the vote.

Paulsen says Schoenbeck’s signs were too large and too close to the right-of-way. Paulsen claims Schoenbeck had at least 15 signs that violated city ordinance.

He is suing for nearly $47,000 in damages.

Paulsen is a member of the Watertown City Council. His lawsuit says he contacted city officials about the signs in violation of city code.

Paulsen contends that city enforced its sign ordinance when a candidate’s campaign signs violated it during a prior political race.

Schoenbeck won the June 7 primary race.