Lawsuit accuses Sanford Health and doctor of fraud

A massive court filing against Sanford Health and one of its doctors has just been unsealed in federal court.

The more than 100-page complaint filed in 2016 alleges a neurosurgeon with Sanford defrauded the federal government, performed unnecessary surgeries and violated the law.

Dr. Wilson Asfora is accused of selling medical devices. The lawsuit says Sanford would buy the items and then Asfora would implant the devices in patients.

The doctors who filed the lawsuit say they brought the concerns to top leadership at Sanford.

We are going through the court papers right now. Click here to review the documents for yourself.

