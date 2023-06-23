SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is seeing an uptick in lawn watering complaints.

“As it gets hotter and dryer we do get more calls,” Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division water program coordinator Darin Freese said.

Right now, the watering schedule is at stage 1.

That means people with even-numbered home addresses can water on even-numbered calendar dates.

People with odd-numbered homes can give their lawn a drink on the the odd days.

“If we have 63,000 customers and they all open their taps at the same time to water their yards, we are not going to keep up,” Freese said.

There’s also no watering between noon and 5:00 in the evening, which is one of the more common violations right now.

Freese says most of the time people don’t realize they’re breaking the rules.

“Compliance is normally a phone call, an email. Usually when the customer is contacted the compliance comes around fairly quickly,” Freese said.

D&K Lawn Care and Landscaping owner Dan Pyle says watering under the hot sun isn’t helpful for your grass.

“Especially it’s been so warm in the mornings that if you’re watering and your grass is wet with that fresh water it’s actually almost like a sunburn. It’s like putting baby oil on it and then you’re going to get the tops of your grass to be damaged,” Pyle said.

As you battle dry weather, Pyle recommends watering your grass twice a week at about 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning, giving it an inch total.

“You want those roots to go down and find that moisture. If you’re just feeding it a little bit all the time then it has no reason to go down,” Pyle said.

Finding that balance not only helps you and your lawn, but also the city.

Freese also recommends people with irrigation systems monitor them and get familiar with the timers so they can adjust them if they need to.