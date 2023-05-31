BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings responded to two unique crashes involving a lawn mower and a bike on Tuesday.

One crash was a lawn mower vs. car and the other crash was a car vs. strider bike. According to the Brookings Police Department, 27-year-old Lindsay Johnson was arrested for failure to report an accident.

Police say Johnson didn’t see a family crossing the road at Medary Avenue and South 5th Street at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson hit the left side of the 5-year-old girl who was on a strider bike and wearing a helmet. The 5-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries at a Brookings hospital.

In the crash involving the lawn mower, an 18-year-old man was hurt after crashing with a car.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Main Avenue South and Blue Bell Drive. Authorities say the lawn mower was crossing Main Avenue and didn’t see the car coming. The car swerved to avoid hitting the lawnmower, but the two still crashed.

The 18-year-old was thrown from the lawnmower — he was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police are reminding people the importance of wearing safety equipment and for drivers to pay extra attention.