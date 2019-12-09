Lawmakers weigh in on SD budget proposal’s lack of raises for teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget proposal does not include raises for teachers. With the 2020 South Dakota legislative session beginning five weeks from Tuesday, on Sunday KELOLAND News spoke with a lawmaker from each side of the political aisle about that lack of raises.

Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat, and Rep. Jess Olson, a Republican, each shared their thoughts on the governor’s budget proposal not including raises for teachers.

“I think it’s going to be challenging for people to hear that news, and certainly disappointing … it’s important to remember, this is a proposal, and it’s the legislature that needs to work on the budget,” Olson said.

“I was sad when I heard that ’cause we have it in statute that we need to meet those target teacher salaries, and we’ll just have to go through the legislative process, and try to get that money restored into that budget,” Heinert said.

State law says the legislature is supposed to increase state aid to the state’s public school districts annually by the lesser of 3% or the rate of inflation. Noem did not ask the legislature to ignore this. Rather, she asked them to spend the expected additional money in other ways.

“We have a statute to bring either CPI or 3%, whichever is less, to continue to increase teacher pay so that we remain competitive and we don’t sink back to the last place in the nation,” Olson said. “So that’s going to be our job in the legislature this session to try and figure out how we keep up with that.”

Heinert also brings up retention.

“Districts need these funds to not only make their target salaries, but to keep the best and brightest teachers in their district, and that’s why as part of the Blue Ribbon panel in 2016, that’s why we came up with that law, ’cause we were losing good teachers to other states,” Heinert said.

Olson is set to serve on the House Education Committee for the 2020 session, while Heinert is going to be on the Senate Education Committee for the 2020 session.