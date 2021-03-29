Lawmakers return to Pierre for Veto Day

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed changes to the bill that would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports will likely get pushback from lawmakers when they gather in Pierre on Monday.

March 29 is Veto Day, and the legislature is set to consider Gov. Noem’s “style and form” veto of House Bill 1217. Noem wants to change the bill to drop college athletes from the bill and a requirement that a student’s biological sex is verified every school year.

But in a statement, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch says he will be recommending that the house rejects Governor Noem’s proposal as unconstitutional.

“This has been a long and difficult decision to make, and after consulting many legal scholars across the state of South Dakota, it’s unanimous that the governor’s proposal is outside of her constitutional authority as the recommended changes are clearly substantive.”

We'll have team coverage for you on Veto Day. Dan Santella will be joining Capitol correspondent Bob Mercer in Pierre to help bring you the latest developments on the debate over House Bill 1217 and the governor's recommended changes.

