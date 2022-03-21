SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session included millions in federal pandemic relief money, a feud between the governor and some Republican lawmakers and the possible impeachment of the attorney general.

Democrats and Republicans don’t always agree, but all 4 of the state lawmakers we talked with say this session was unlike any other they’ve experienced. We asked the 3 members of the House and a state senator about what was the biggest accomplishment of the 2022 session.

“I think the biggest one and I think everybody takes for granted and that is getting the budget done, for me that was the biggest accomplishment in this unprecedented year,” said Representative Chris Johnson of Rapid City.

“We are going to make some moves that are historic, we are putting 600 million dollars into water projects across the state. Do you know how many years that would take us, about 30 or 40 years so we are going to be able to correct things. And you know what thank you ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) thank you to the administration you know we are doing work towards housing we are doing water projects we are doing some really critical things, we are building buildings that we wouldn’t be able to that are going to house programs and processes for health care and education and to me, those are huge accomplishments,” said Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls.

“Biggest accomplishment this year was a six percent raise for state employees, schools and our community providers. We know that there is large inflation over last year to this year and I would like to continue to see that percentage increase, so we can continue to be competitive in our wages and also competitive in our teacher pay from a national perspective,” said Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Galls

State Senator Jim Bolin agrees that the six percent raise for state employees was a big accomplishment.

“Also say that the use of the money, we tried to spread it out to a lot of organizations, colleges, groups, pretty much everybody was able to benefit from, so it wasn’t just concentrated in just one particular area, I think that was a good accomplishment, everybody got a little bit piece of the pie,” said Bolin.

The 38th and final legislative day of the session is scheduled for one week from today on March 28th. Lawmakers will meet for consideration of vetoes.