Lawmakers pass Senator Thune's "TRACED" Act

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

Senate lawmakers passed Senator John Thune's "TRACED Act" Thursday.

The legislation would impose stiffer fines of as much as $10,000 per call on those who knowingly defy the rules.

The bill would also increase the statute of limitations to three years and instructs the FCC to develop further regulations that could shield unwanted calls.

Last year, Americans received more than 26 billion robocalls.

"I think it's an example that where there is an issue that we can come together on and get a result, that's still possible here the United States Senate. And we hope that as this bill moves now to the House of Representatives that they too will pick it up and be able to pass it and let's get this to the president get it signed into law," Sen. Thune said.

The bill has strong Republican and Democratic support, is backed by all 50 state attorneys general, the Federal Communications Commission and other groups.

