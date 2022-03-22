SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 session included millions in federal pandemic relief money, a feud between the governor and some Republican lawmakers, and the possible impeachment of the state’s attorney general. With so much up for debate, not everything made it to the Governor’s desk.

“I would have loved to see the elimination of the sales tax on food go through the Senate. I know it was a large amount of money we would have been losing from out of revenue but food is a basic need and having a sales tax on it, is one of the most regressive forms of tax that we see in our nation,” said Representative Erin Healy.

Representative Chris Johnson of Rapid City added:

“I was disappointed to see that the workforce housing infrastructure bills did not finish the way they should have, yes we did get something but I think we could have done better on that.”

The only state Senator in our group says one of his favorite pieces of legislation came close.

“Well, I’m a supporter of what’s called the Convention of the States. And it passed in the house and it failed in the Senate, in a committee and the smoke out attempt lost by two votes and I know this is going to come back, it’s not going to go away as long as we have a 30 trillion dollar deficit and an inflationary situation that’s getting out of control that’s my biggest disappointment that didn’t get taken care of,” said Bolin.

Representative Linda Duba had a busy session serving on the Appropriations Committee.

“I really wish that we would have solved the problem of recreation marijuana. My inbox this year was full of individuals saying why aren’t we doing this is the will of the people and we had an avenue and an opportunity we just didn’t have the will,” said Duba.

Lawmakers will meet for one last day of the session next Monday for consideration of executive vetoes.

