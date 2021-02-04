Lawmakers in Pierre to tackle marijuana legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In November, South Dakota voters approved two ballot questions legalizing marijuana. One for medical use, the other for recreational use. This means lawmakers in Pierre have a lot of work to do. They need to have rules and regulations in place so state agencies and businesses know what to expect.

In Pierre, lawmakers are introducing about a dozen bills dealing with marijuana. Some have to do with regulating two voter approved marijuana laws that go into effect on July first.

Representative Mike Derby of Rapid City is spearheading a group called the Cannabis Caucus.

“The cannabis caucus is a loose affiliation of senators and house members, bipartisan its open to the public, and lobbyists so its not really a caucus,” Derby said.

According to Derby the group is all about education and they are not crafting legislation.

He has however proposed house bill 1225, and is approaching it from a business standpoint.

“I’ve been in business my whole career, I’ve got some pillars I’m working on. Number one, I want to make sure we are generating as much revenue for the state of South Dakota as possible, number two I want to make sure we get rid of the black market, as much as possible and I’d like to utilize the framework of existing retailers who handle adult use age appropriate products,” said Derby.

For example alcohol and tobacco.

Medical marijuana is supposed to go into effect July 1st of this summer. However Derby says it takes around 14 months to set up the proper infrastructure, so he expects it to be delayed.

Recreational or adult use marijuana is being challenged in court.

In January Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order, saying the state’s Highway Patrol superintendent can move forward with a lawsuit against recreational marijuana.

Which is an odd situation because the South Dakota attorney general’s office will be defending the voter approved amendment. The South Dakota Supreme Court won’t rule on the case until after the current legislative session ends on March 29th.

Derby feels a special session may be needed to complete the rules and regulations needed for marijuana sales in South Dakota.