Lawmakers hear from constituents in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota lawmakers have now finished 17 legislative days of the 2021 session. Saturday, six lawmakers took questions from constituents in Sioux Falls.

Saturday morning, the first of three Legislative Coffees hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce took place at Southeast Technical Institute.

Legislators from Districts six, nine and thirteen took questions from constituents who were there in person and watching online. Topics included the death penalty, parole, education funding and Medicaid expansion. I asked Republican Senator Jack Kolbeck and Republican Representative Aaron Aylward about which of today’s topics they might look into more once they return to Pierre.

“Senate Bill 98, which has to do with the death penalty, is coming up on Monday and I’m, you know, I talked about that today and that will be coming up for a vote on Monday. A lot of social issues that are being brought forth, you know, that’ll be kind of interesting to delve into them as well. But I think the main factor of it on my end, just because I’m an appropriator, is the budget,” Sen. Jack Kolbeck (R) of Sioux Falls said.

“One that stood out to me is SB 177, it’s the homeschooling bill, geared towards that area. You know, I’m not signed onto that bill but I have a strong interest in the area, so I do need to look at that a bit more. One thing I liked about what was talked about today was what we’ve experienced over the last year with, you know, the environment that we’re in. Just some of the areas in health care that, you know, people have had to make changes, cut red tape, cut regulation,” Rep. Aaron Aylward (R) of Harrisburg said.