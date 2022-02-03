PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers in Pierre are discussing different ways to cut taxes in South Dakota.

Some Republicans want to use the Partridge Amendment to remove the half-penny sales tax, which is supposed to help raise teacher salaries.

Democrats say they also want to help cut taxes, but have a different plan in mind

“The Democratic approach has been, what we should do is, we should take the sales tax off of grocery store food at the state level, so we would leave municipalities unharmed, they can still do their 2% and take what they want. But it’s about the same amount of money,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said.

Representative Jamie Smith says this approach to cutting taxes would help lower-income families in South Dakota