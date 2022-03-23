PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s Bob mercer called the 2022 South Dakota legislative session one of the weirdest he’s seen in 38 years.

From appropriating millions of dollars in federal pandemic money to feuds between lawmakers and the governor, there was a lot going on.

So KELOLAND News asked four lawmakers, two Republicans and two Democrats what they thought was the biggest waste of time during the session in Pierre.

“To me from the outside the biggest waste of time was watching, painfully watching as Appropriations met separately between the house and the senate because I think that created a lot of extra time that was unnecessary if they had just met jointly all year long,” said Representative Chris Johnson of Rapid City

Representative Linda Duba agrees the split wasn’t efficient, but she points to some education bills as the biggest waste of time.

“Instead of letting teachers teach and trusting that our teachers are doing their very best for our students, we are trying to focus very narrowly on what they should and should not do when we already have a code of ethics and we already have the curriculum in place,” said Duba.

Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls also thought some of the education bills went too far, including ones targeting students.

“I thought the biggest waste of time was any of the anti-trans legislation, especially the sports bill we have zero students in the state of South Dakota who would have fallen under that policy and I really see this as a local control issue where each school district should be dealing with that on a case by case basis,” said Healy.

Only a handful of lawmakers have served in Pierre as long as Senator Jim Bolin. He has served in both the house and senate. He says the house and senate are very different.

“I know that people will always say that if a bill is being debated that they don’t like, well that’s a waste of time, but I feel that every bill should get a hearing and it does in South Dakota and so I guess I don’t think there was hardly in the senate at least, I don’t think wasted hardly any time,” said Bolin.

Bolin does eye one house process with a touch of envy. House members voted with the push of a button via an electronic system, rather than the voice vote used in the senate.

The last day of the session is scheduled for March 28th. Lawmakers will consider any executive vetoes.