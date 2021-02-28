Lawmakers aren’t saying much about Ravnsborg impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota House Resolution 7001 calls for impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the wake of a deadly car crash in which Ravnsborg was the driver.

“It’s hard to talk about because South Dakota’s never done this,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) Sioux Falls said.

Lawmakers at the third and final Legislative Coffee here in Sioux Falls aren’t saying much about what is perhaps the biggest story coming out of Pierre right now: the impeachment proceedings of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

“We’re not able to discuss that, you know, we’re aware of what’s out there, we know that there are impeachment articles that are going to be heard in House State Affairs committee on Wednesday and we’ll take it from there,” Rep. Linda Duba (D) Sioux Falls said.

“If the impeachment happens in the House, I am part of the jury pool and all I can say, really, is I will listen to both sides and try to make a fair and honest evaluation at that point, if it gets to us,” Sen. Jim Stalzer (R) Sioux Falls said.

“Because I’m potentially a grand jury member for that, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to talk about it,” Rep. Mark Willadsen (R) Sioux Falls said.

What the lawmakers were able to tell KELOLAND News, though, was what happens next in the process.

“The process is to go through a committee so that, that resolution has been assigned to House State Affairs, it will have a very lively debate on Wednesday in House State Affairs,” Duba said.

If it passes through that committee, Duba says it will either go to a small group of Representatives to handle the proceedings or the entire House floor. At least 36 of the 70 members of the House would have to support impeachment for it to advance to the Senate.