RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In just two weeks, Rapid City police have asked for your help finding at least 8 missing children. The department takes every case seriously, regardless of the child has run away or simply didn’t come home.

When a child is missing, the number one goal for law enforcement is to bring that child home.

“Our biggest concern is to get the information pushed out in a timely matter. We just want to reunite them with their family and make sure that they are safe,” Lt. Dustin Morrison, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

They start by reaching out to family members, friends, and classmates to find out why the child might be missing.

“It’s an issue that has been going on for many years and we are just making sure that the juveniles that are not accounted for are accounted for and at home where they need to be,” Lt. Christian Sigel, Rapid City Police, said.

The Rapid City Police Department doesn’t post every missing case on Facebook but when a child is in a dangerous situation and it’s a timely matter, that’s when it reaches out to the public.

“It might be an age factor, it might be other circumstances where there might be suicidal tendencies, it might be the weather coming in, those types of things. When that all comes together is when we will post on FaceBook or other social media platforms,” Lt. Sigel said.

“One of the most important things I want to push out is, if your child is going through something, let the school know. The SROs are there, they have school counselors, the teachers have contact with those kids. It’s more set of eyes on them to figure out if they are going through something or having issues that the parents might not know or other family members,” Lt. Morrison said.

If you see a missing child that law enforcement has posted about, It’s important to keep an eye on the child and call the police right away.