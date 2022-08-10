SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.

The two said the Sioux Falls Drug Area Task Force determined a vehicle with four people inside needed to be stopped just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of W 12th Street and S Williams Avenue. As the traffic stop was initiated, a couple of the subjects ran off.

Thum said another person from the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at police; law enforcement shot back and hit the person, who was declared dead at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Thum says they were able to apprehend one person in a shed near the scene of the shooting. Another person was also located close to the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and authorities are still searching for that person along with the vehicle, which was a Pontiac Bonneville.

Tanner Michael Turkey

Thum says one Sioux Falls Police officer and one Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy were involved in the shooting. Authorities say they are still looking for the driver from the vehicle.

Minnehaha County Captain Josh Phillips says authorities believe Tanner Michael Turkey was driving the vehicle involved. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding his whereabouts; in social media posts, they say Turkey is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Chief Thum says this incident illustrates there is no such thing as a “routine traffic stop” in law enforcement.

Milstead says if people are going to keep guns in their vehicles, they need to make sure their vehicles are locked.