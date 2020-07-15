Law enforcement to honor Lee Weber at funeral Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The funeral of Hughes County Chief Deputy Lee Weber will take place Thursday in Pierre. There will be a funeral procession of law enforcement for Weber.

But because of how many people are expected to be there, a street closure request was made.

Missouri Avenue in Pierre will be closed from Poplar Avenue to Central Street. The three block stretch will be closed off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The request came from Pierre Police Chief, Jason Jones Tuesday night, and he requested that the fees that come with the request be waived given the circumstances–and it was approved.

Weber had died on July 3rd when he dove into the Missouri River to rescue his son who fell off a moving boat.