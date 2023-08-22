SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend, Sioux Falls police and the highway patrol teamed up for Operation Ozzy.

During this extra traffic enforcement, officers look for high-speed and dangerous drivers. From six Saturday night until two Sunday morning, 54 citations were issued, 29 of them for speeding.

“When you’re making these stops, unfortunately with these speeds comes people driving impaired. And alcohol and speed is the most dangerous combination that we have on the road and the contributor we have to most of our really bad traffic crashes and fatal crashes,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with Sioux Falls Police said.

In addition to the speeding, officers also arrested three adults and one juvenile for DWI.