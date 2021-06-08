Law enforcement surround a semi on I-29 south of Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement surrounded a semi along Interstate 29 about 12 miles south of Beresford Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell us the incident is near mile marker 36, in the southbound lanes. Other drivers are able to pass the scene using the left lane.

We’ve been told the investigation is being lead by the Union County Sheriff’s office along with the Department of Criminal Investigation.

There is a notable law enforcement presence on the southbound side of Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 36 in SE South Dakota. @SDHighwayPatrol is here. @SDPublicSafety says information is coming. I am safely on the other side of the guardrail pic.twitter.com/BPaplZkJAS — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) June 8, 2021

KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella is on the scene; we’ll update this story as new information is released.