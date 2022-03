BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are looking for a burglar who got away with guns, jewelry and a vehicle.

Deputies say the theft happened sometime this weekend in Volga.

Investigators say someone went inside a home, took five guns and jewelry and drove off with the vehicle in the garage. Deputies found the vehicle nearby.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s office or the Brookings Area Crime stoppers.