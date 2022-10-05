EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) – Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and teenager.

Officials say 13-year-old Kiyana Buffalo has been missing since September 18th. She has been living with her mother in Dickenson, North Dakota. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Cheyenne River Police Department or Dickenson Police Department.

Officials are also searching for 38-year-old Irene Guerrero, also known as “Jimmy.” She was last seen in Eagle Butte on Monday. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she may be, you are asked to call law enforcement.